NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 September 2021 were: 984.35p Capital only 991.02p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 190,000 ordinary shares on 16th September 2021, the Company has 99,181,263 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.