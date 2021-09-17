

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in July, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Friday.



The current account surplus came in at EUR 22 billion in July, unchanged from the previous month.



The surplus on goods trade increased to EUR 26 billion from EUR 22 billion in June, while the surplus on services fell to EUR 6 billion from EUR 11 billion in June.



Primary income held steady at +EUR 3 billion and secondary income unchanged at -EUR 14 billion.



In twelve months to July, the current account surplus totaled EUR 320 billion or 2.7 percent of euro area GDP versus EUR 232 billion or 2 percent of GDP a year earlier.



In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 961 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 61 billion in twelve months to July.



