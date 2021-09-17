Semiconductors to Redefine Success for Global High Purity Quartz Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High purity quartz is a key component in microelectronics, high-intensity lighting, fibre optics and microcrystalline solar cells. High purity quartz is used to produce several electronic components as it is approx. 99.99% SiO2 and devoid of metal contaminants. IOTA is the internationally recognized benchmark for high purity quartz assessing its physical and chemical characteristics and enabling it to meet industry requirements. The increasing demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor and solar energy industry can be attributed to capacity expansions by companies seeking to diversify their offerings.

In 2017, the global high purity quartz market was worth US$705 Mn and it is on track to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2025 - reaching a value of US$1.13 Bn by then.

Get a Sample Copy of High Purity Quartz Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-high-purity-quartz-market/request-sample

Semiconductor Industry Eyes High Purity Quartz as Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Semiconductors can be considered the building blocks of the modern era as they power everything from cars to computers to refrigerators. High purity quartz is essential in manufacturing Si grade semiconductors. Polysilicon is heated to a high temperature and a silicon ingot is extracted from the molten liquid. Only high-purity quartz can be used in semiconductor manufacturing as even the slightest impurity renders semiconductors unusable and results in losses to the tune of millions of dollars. Fairfield Market Research states that semiconductor and solar industries accounted for 75% share in the global high purity quartz market in 2018.

Market to Gain as Governments Investing Billions in National Fibre Optic Connectivity With High Purity Quartz

The use of fibre optics in the telecommunications sector is anticipated to grow at 5% per annum until 2030. Fibre optic cables comprise a transparent core enclosed in a translucent casing made from high purity quartz. High purity quartz is essential in sustaining the performance of Internet transmission lines and national governments have taken note of this. In 2020, the U.K. government unveiled its plans to invest US$6.5 bn. in delivering nationwide fibre optic broadband. The U.K. is committed to being at the forefront of the 5G era by investing in gigabit-ready broadband connectivity.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-high-purity-quartz-market/request-customization

Higher Density of Microcrystalline Over Polycrystalline Material Makes HPQ a Preferred Option

In 2019, the cumulative off-grid and grid connected solar capacity touched 585 GW with double digit growth in the solar power market on the horizon. High purity quartz is vital in producing solar photovoltaic (PV) wafers. The current rage is microcrystalline technology and it has surpassed polycrystalline in terms of market share in the high purity quartz market as it provides superior efficiency and greater density. In 2015, 190 countries signed the Paris Agreement to avert global warming and manage greenhouse gas emissions. There has been a shift towards renewable sources such as solar energy, benefiting high purity quartz PV makers.

PV Manufacturing in China Ensures it Requires Highest Volume of High Purity Quartz

The Asia Pacific region accounted for half of the demand for high purity quartz in 2018 with China and Japan consuming approx. 2/3rd alone. Semiconductor and solar photovoltaic manufacturing is concentrated in Asia with China being especially dependent on imports from the U.S. to produce smartphones, electronics, and solar equipment for export.

Duopoly of Quartz Corp. and Sibelco Characterizes Global High Purity Quartz Market

Two companies, Quartz Corp. and Sibelco, dominate the global high purity quartz market with a market share touching 80% with both having an operational presence in Spruce Pine, U.S. Manufacturers seek to diversify by looking for alternate sources in Canada, Mauritania, and Australia, but these fail to meet the strict standards set by IOTA. The vast majority of companies in the high purity quartz market are private enterprises that enter into contracts with end-users. Quality and purity are the paramount factors determining the price of quartz. Demand is predicted to far exceed supply in the forecast period, leading to price hikes in the high purity quartz market.

Browse Our Latest Trending Reports:

Barite Market: Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)

Ferroalloys Market: Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)

Rare Earth Elements Market: Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)

High Purity Alumina Market: Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)

Aluminium Market: Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA +1 (844) 3829746 (Toll-free)

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419764/Fairfield_Market_Research_Logo.jpg