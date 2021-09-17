Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF) ("Mary Agrotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the OTCQB Venture Market has approved the quotation and trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "MRRYF" effective on September 17, 2021. The company will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under ticker symbol "MARY".

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

"Trading on the OTCQB will help expand Mary Agrotech's presence in the U.S. with exposure to its equity market," said Frank Qin, CEO of Mary Agrotech. "This is an important step towards strengthening our U.S. shareholder base and broadening our global investor reach."

An application with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States is currently pending to further facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

About Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF)

Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. is a data-driven agriculture technology company developing innovative, cost-effective, automated and efficient growing systems for both the at-home consumer as well as commercial operators.

Find out more at www.mary.ag

For further information, please contact:

Frank Qin, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (844) 504-5234

Email: investors@mary.ag

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96830