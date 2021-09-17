Save Foods, Inc.: Save Foods Establishes Presence in Turkey as It Looks to Expand in Europe

Save Foods' products aims to enable packers to meet strict EU regulatory residue requirements

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Save Foods (Nasdaq: SFVD) ("Save Foods" or the "Company"), an agri-food tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, announces it has engaged a commercial post-harvest expert in Turkey, who is well connected in the local produce market, particularly within the citrus sector, to introduce the Company to local post-harvest operators with ties to the EU produce market.



The Union of Exporters of the Mediterranean Regionnotes Turkey exported a record $2.7 billion in fruits and vegetables in 2020, up 21% compared to 2019. Trading Economicsstates 22% of that produce was sent to Germany. Mandarin oranges were the country's leading fruit export, accounting for $437 million, followed by tomatoes and lemons.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., the Company's Israeli Subsidiary, commented, "The EU is an important market for Save Foods and Turkey is a natural gateway for us. Our treatments are extremely effective on mandarin oranges - Turkey's leading export - as evidenced by our trusted relationship with Cuties, one of the best-selling produce brands in the United States."

The EU maintains maximum residue levels" which establishes concrete targets to reduce food waste and the use of pesticides in the EU by 50% and convert a quarter of the total farmlands of the EU to organic cultivations.

Dror Eigerman, a post-harvest expert and a member of the Company's advisory board, concluded, "Save Foods' products offer a perfect solution for Turkish produce packers; not only do they represent a green sustainable investment, but also provide a safe, effective, green treatment alternative that will allow the packers to comply with the EU's new regulations. Our local expert is well-positioned to introduce us to suitable customers throughout the country. Preliminary discussions have been very well received and we are on track to initiate trials with several local packing houses for the upcoming grow season."

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life for workers and consumers alike.

For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, as well as those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Save Foods' annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings.

To review the entire press release and full disclaimer, please visit: https://savefoods.co/press-releases/

Media Contact:

Dariela Farcas

IR@savefoods.co