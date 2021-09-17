

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc depreciated against its most major rivals during the European session on Friday.



The franc weakened to more than a 5-month low of 0.9284 against the greenback and more than a 2-month low of 1.0935 against the euro, down from its early highs of 0.9260 and 1.0901, respectively.



The franc fell to 1.2806 against the pound, after rising to 1.2770 at 6:15 am ET.



Next likely support for the currency is seen around 0.95 against the greenback, 1.12 against the euro and 1.30 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de