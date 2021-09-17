Fact.MR: 83% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether to Register High Sales, Clocking Growth at 4% CAGR during 2021-2031

Rising Demand for Robust Flame Retardant to Push Decabromodiphenyl Ether Sales by 1.5X through 2031

A recently published industry analysis on decabromodiphenyl ether market by Fact.MR sheds light on key dynamics and their impact on the value chain of the market from suppliers to end users. The research study reveals hidden opportunities in the decabromodiphenyl ether market on the basis of purity grade, material, and end-use

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact.MR, the global decabromodiphenyl ether market is expected to surpass US$ 270 million in 2021. Flame retardants compounds such as decabromodiphenyl ether are gaining traction as essential components in polymer-based industries and manufacturing of electronic and electrical equipment. In response to this, the market is projected to total nearly US$ 400 million by end of 2031.

According to the report, the market registered healthy growth, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4% between 2016 and 2020. Suring demand for high performance chemicals in building & construction, electronics, plastics, and electric insulation applications and due to their resistance against fire, the sales of decabromodiphenyl ether will increase by 1.5X in the next ten years.

Decabromodiphenyl ether is a widely used compound in textiles, thermostat resins, thermoplastic resins, and adhesives owing to its low cost and thermal stability. Expansion of the textile industry and rising application of aforementioned resins in coatings for automotive fabrics, tents, fire turnout gears, and tarpaulins will create lucrative sales opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Sales of 83% purity grade decabromodiphenyl ether is anticipated to rise at 4% during the assessment period. This is attributable to the increasing use in various electronic items such as computers, televisions, laptops, and others, due to their high impact strength and superior electrical properties.

"Implementation of stringent governmental regulations concerning workplace fire safety is mandating key industries to deploy fire retardants in their workplaces. This is creating growth opportunities for the players to introduce robust product lines," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For More Information On How To Improve Your Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Footprint, Request A Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4456

Key Takeaways from Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Study

The U.S. is forecast to account for nearly 35% of global decabromodiphenyl ether market sales, owing to increasing deployment in the domestic textile industry.

Driven by the increasing demand in aviation and automobile industries in the U.K., Germany , and France , the market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2031.

, and , the market in is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2031. China is anticipated to contribute the highest sales in the Asia Pacific favored by flourishing electronic industry, driving regional market growth at a CAGR of 5% in the assessment period.

is anticipated to contribute the highest sales in the favored by flourishing electronic industry, driving regional market growth at a CAGR of 5% in the assessment period. Based on purity, 97% purity grade decabromodiphenyl ether segment to exhibit steady growth, accounting for revenue of over US$ 10 million by the next half-a-decade.

by the next half-a-decade. Building and construction are likely to remain a dominant application segment, exceeding sales of more than US$ 31 million by 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing electronic equipment application is facilitating the demand for fire retardant plastics in cables and wire, which is in turn spurring the sales of decabromodiphenyl ether.

Surging use of foamed polyolefins, roofing materials, and insulation materials in building and construction sector is propelling the demand for decabromodiphenyl ether.

Key Restraints

Shifting consumer preference towards the use of greener alternatives due to the high toxicity of decabromodiphenyl ether is impeding the market sales.

Increasing implementation of stringent regulation on the use of decabromodiphenyl ether in countries such as the U.S. is restraining the growth of the market.

Ask Your Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Related Questions & Get Customized Reports https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4456

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, Tosoh Corporation, ICL-IP Europe B.V, Suli Chemicals and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. are some of the leading manufacturers of decabromodiphenyl ether. Leading players in the market are emphasizing on adopting strategies such as new product launches, capacity expansion, partnerships, collaboration, and acquisitions to expand their market footprint. For instance,

ICL-IP, a leading chemicals and minerals manufacturer based in America, produces wide range of sustainable polymeric flame retardants, including a broad range of material using decabromodiphenyl ether and hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD).

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., a leading company headquartered in Canada offers decabromodiphenyl ether-13C12 (13C12Br10O) and decabromodiphenyl ether (C12Br10O) for using as flame retardants in plastics/composites/polymers.

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Tosoh Corporation

ICL-IP Europe B.V

Suli Chemicals

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Wingar Fengtei Chemical

AvansChem Specialty Chemicals

AccuStandard

Unibrom Corporation

Acuro Organics Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global decabromodiphenyl ether market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in decabromodiphenyl ether market with detailed segmentation:

Product Type

Sun Control



Decorative



Security & Safety



Privacy



Polyurethane

Application

Automotive



Residential



Commercial



Marine



Others

Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the decabromodiphenyl ether market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into decabromodiphenyl ether demand outlook for 2021-2031

Decabromodiphenyl ether market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Decabromodiphenyl ether market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market - On the back of its high oxygen content raising property, methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) seeks widespread adoption as a fuel additive in gasoline engines. MTBE is used in industrial engines because it allows for complete combustion of the fuel while reducing engine knocking and thus extending the life of the machinery. MTBE is also in high demand in the automotive industry, where it aids in reducing vehicle emissions. MTBE's medical applications have skyrocketed, for example, MTBE is increasingly being used to dissolve gallstones.

Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market - Personal care product sales are expected to rise in 2021 due to a greater emphasis on personal care and domestic cleaning. Personal care and home care are currently among the industries with the highest demand for alcohol ether sulphates. Alcohol ether sulphates are used as wetting agents in the textile industry, in addition to being used as foaming agents in the personal care, cosmetics, and detergent industries.

Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market - MEHQ (mono methyl ether of hydroquinone) is an organic compound and synthetic hydroquinone derivative. MEHQ's use in dermatology may be the primary driver of the market's significant growth. MEHQ is typically added to the monomer as an inhibitor to acyronitrile and must be regulated to avoid spontaneous polymerisation. MEHQ's focus on inventions, growth by manufacturers, and investment in the R&D sector are paving the way for significant growth.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical & materials and retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg