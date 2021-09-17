Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2021 | 15:52
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value

FinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, September 17

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release17 September 2021

FinEx Fund ICAV (the "ICAV")

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the "Fund")

Re: Net Asset Value

FundDateTicker SymbolISIN codeShares in IssueCurrencyNet Asset ValueNAV per Share
FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF USD Share Class16.09.2021FXRUIE00BD5FH2136,766,320USD87,624,860.1812.9502

Enquiries to:

Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLPCiaran Cotter
+353 1 619 2033
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.