Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2021-09-23
|Bonds
|SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192. SE0010133207. 2023-03-15
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1591, SE0013882644, 2026-06-01
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 581, SE0013102043, 2026-12-16
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 520, SE0014694659, 2027-09-15
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16
|Bid date
|2021-09-23
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|192: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK
1591: 1900 mln SEK +/-950 mln SEK
146: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
581: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
520: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
2312: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
5536: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|192: 400 mln SEK per bid
1591: 1900 mln SEK per bid
146: 700 mln SEK per bid
581: 500 mln SEK per bid
520: 600 mln SEK per bid
2312: 500 mln SEK per bid
5536: 400 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-09-27
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-09-17
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de