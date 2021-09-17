DJ Polymetal: Exchange rates for interim dividend payment

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Exchange rates for interim dividend payment 17-Sep-2021 / 17:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 17 September 2021 Polymetal International plc

Exchange rates for interim dividend payment

Polymetal announces that for the payment of the interim dividend of USUSD 0.45 per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2021, the following exchange rates will be used:

GBP/USD = 1.380909

EUR/USD = 1.178834

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

