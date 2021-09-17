Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical"), a leading British eVTOL manufacturer which is pioneering zero emissions aviation, today announces a development and production agreement with world-leading technology supplier GKN Aerospace, who will provide the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) and aerostructures for the VA-X4.

GKN Aerospace designs and manufactures advanced aerospace systems and components for all major aircraft and engine manufacturers, supporting a range of platforms spanning the most-efficient passenger planes in the world to advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft. The aerostructures and EWIS systems that GKN Aerospace will provide to Vertical will help improve the performance of the VA-X4 and contribute to lower costs, weight, and emissions.

GKN Aerospace's products are manufactured to the highest safety standards and are used in all major commercial airliners and engines produced today, operating at high commercial capacity and frequency. GKN Aerospace's outstanding track record in the development, production and certification of EWIS and aerostructures will de-risk Vertical's path to certification and help make the VA-X4 the world's leading eVTOL.

With 41 manufacturing locations in 13 countries, GKN Aerospace's high-volume production capabilities will also help drive global production of the VA-X4, resulting in shorter production lead times and lower unit costs.

This important partnership sits within Vertical's carefully constructed ecosystem of top-tier partners, which includes Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell and Solvay. By working with such innovative and accomplished technology and aerospace companies, Vertical has not only assembled diverse expertise from world class organisations, but ensured it can accelerate its path to certification, de-risk execution, allow for a lean cost structure, and enable production at scale.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO, said: "We are delighted that they are joining our unrivalled partner ecosystem. Their expertise in producing aerospace systems and structures will help the VA-X4 to meet the stringent safety standards mandated by the CAA and EASA, an essential step forward in our efforts to electrify flight."

John Pritchard, President of GKN Aerospace's Civil business, said: "The rapid progress being made towards electric aircraft is a game-changer for the industry. GKN Aerospace has decades of experience as a leader in both aerostructures and EWIS and we are excited to use that expertise to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation. Vertical has a great vision and we are proud that our technology can help bring that to reality and shape the future of flight."

--ENDS--

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy group and Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,200 combined years of experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical's unrivalled top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification, allow for a lean cost structure and enable production at scale. Vertical has received conditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,000 aircraft from American Airlines and Avolon, including a pre-order option from Virgin Atlantic, and in doing so is creating multiple near term and actionable routes to market. With speeds up to 200mph, a range over 100miles, near silent when in flight, zero operating emissions and low cost per passenger mile, the VA-X4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel.

About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft and engine manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies for use in Defence and Commercial aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes to the most advanced fighter aircraft. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems and operates in 13 countries at 41 manufacturing locations employing approximately 15,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005373/en/

Contacts:

Vertical Aerospace

Gavin Davis: gdavis@nepean.co.uk +447910 104 660



Samuel Emden: semden@nepean.co.uk +447816 459 904



GKN Aerospace

Daniel Kendrick: daniel.kendrick@gknaerospace.com +447979 453 400