The "Italy Dropshipping Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Italy dropshipping market size is expected to reach USD 5.82 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Although e-commerce penetration is lower than 5% in Italy, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 proved transformational for the online business models.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus and the resultant lockdown, the uptake of online shopping has witnessed a surge. While it is early to deduce whether the pandemic will bring about a massive shift in consumer buying behavior or not, it is most likely expected to result in changing shopping habits among consumers.
A shift in consumer preference for online shopping amidst the pandemic will bring about several changes to the logistic and e-commerce sector in the country. Although the grocery and provision sector has been at the forefront in online shopping through 2020, we expect this will create a shift in consumer buying patterns, with habits gradually expected to change from brick-and-mortar to online shopping.
These changing patterns will create considerable opportunities for online marketplaces that offer various product categories ranging from apparel to electronics.
Italy Dropshipping Market Report Highlights
- E-commerce growth has resulted in investments in the Italian logistics sector. In 2019, these investments exceeded USD 1 billion, an uptick over the last couple of years. The growth in online commerce came on the back of investments in the logistics sector in 2017, mainly because of the Logicor deal
- Growing smartphone penetration and access to the internet have emerged as the key factors driving the market growth. In Italy, the smartphone penetration rate is over 40%, and it is estimated that, by the end of 2025, more than 70% population in the country is estimated to use a smartphone
- Several companies, such as Shopify and Magento, Inc., to name a few, are developing mobile applications for sellers to manage multiple suppliers across the dropshipping business
- Even the e-commerce software companies are focused on designing multi-vendor dropshipping mobile applications with features that allow sellers in managing orders, location tracking, addition/editing of products, viewing transaction lists and product lists, and more
- Such innovations/software upgrades help companies manage their dropshipping businesses smoothly. The increasing adoption of these solutions is expected to drive the market growth
Companies Mentioned
- alidropship.com
- Bazarissimo.com
- Chinabrands.com
- Medici in Firenze
- MediaToys Srl
- Oberlo
- WholesaleDeals.co.uk
- Shopify, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8bq9g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005376/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900