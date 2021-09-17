DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video | Yew Grove REIT Management Presentation

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video | Yew Grove REIT Management Presentation 17-Sep-2021 / 16:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman Talks Video | Yew Grove REIT

Management Presentation

On 9 September 2021, the Yew Grove management team gave a presentation to investors on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/GnuMdUR-U34

Yew Grove reviewed its latest interim results, which showed a raised dividend and a 2.4% like-for-like upward revaluation of its investment properties (a rise over a six-month period). It also raised further growth equity and secured acquisitions from within its extensive pipeline of potential opportunities. A number of interesting points were made in the presentation and it is worth highlighting that all metrics have been pointing in the right direction.

The mix of assets - all in the Republic of Ireland - comprises offices and industrial. However, the latter has two distinct categories, namely life science tenanted assets and 'traditional light industrial'. These two seem to be valued at broadly similar levels, which we find interesting and may bring useful medium-term value uplifts as Yew Grove has high exposure to life science tenants. The extensive details Yew Grove provided on the dynamics behind its strong results provided a robust foundation to the positioning for its portfolio growth. Yew Grove has shareholder approval for a EUR100m equity raising this year.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/GnuMdUR-U34

To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here.

The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube.

Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1234337 17-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234337&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)