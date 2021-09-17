World Trade Centers Association Announces New Additions to Its Diverse Group of Board of Directors

World Trade Center executives located around the world join to grow the global network and shape the future of the association

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) - a global network of more than 300 highly-connected, mutually supportive businesses and organizations - recently announced its newest lineup of Board of Directors for 2021-2025. All eligible WTCA members across nearly 100 countries were encouraged to learn about candidates and their views on how they would govern and lead the association if elected, and submit one ballot to fill each of the 12 open seats - representing more than half of the Board's 22 Director seats. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the election process took place virtually during a 30-day voting period via a secure online voting service.

"On behalf of the WTCA Board of Directors, I want to thank every WTCA Member who voted in this year's Board Election. More than 67% of our membership took the time to participate in this important event, which was held entirely online for the first time," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "We had 23 exceptional candidates running for the 12 open seats on our Board, and we are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of people who are willing to volunteer their services to be an active part of our association. The WTCA is best served when its Board represents the diversity of its global members. And we look forward to this new Board - comprised of men and women across six continents who operate World Trade Centers - and all that they will accomplish to represent our global network and promote prosperity through international trade."

The winning candidates in this year's WTCA Board of Directors Election are as follows (listed in alphabetical order by region):

Asia Pacific Region :

: Ms. Pamela Pascual (World Trade Center Metro Manila)

(World Trade Center Metro Manila)

Mr. Simon Wang (World Trade Center Taipei)

(World Trade Center Taipei) Europe Region:

Mr. Ed Allison-Wright (World Trade Center Gibraltar)

(World Trade Center Gibraltar)

Mr. Rolf Draak (World Trade Center Nice)

(World Trade Center Nice)

Mr. Mehran Eftekhar (World Trade Center Cyprus)

(World Trade Center Cyprus)

Mr. Haluk Kanca (World Trade Center Istanbul)

(World Trade Center Istanbul)

Ms. Cristina Sbaizero (World Trade Center Trieste)

Latin America Region:

Mr. Ignacio Del (World Trade Center Montevideo)

(World Trade Center Montevideo)

Mr. Eugenio Jose Reyes-Guzmán (World Trade Center Monterrey)

Middle East-Africa Region:

Mr. Ghazi Abu Nahl (World Trade Center Amman)

(World Trade Center Amman) North America Region:

Mr. Scott Center (World Trade Center Savannah)



Ms. Karen Gerwitz (World Trade Center Denver)

The newly elected or re-elected individuals will join our current active Directors - Mr. Togbe Afede (World Trade Center Accra), Mr. Freerk Faber (World Trade Center Twente), Mr. Vijay Kalantri (World Trade Center Mumbai), Ms. Catherine Lee (World Trade Center Suzhou), Mr. Luciano Menezes (World Trade Center Curitiba), Ms. Mariette Mulaire (World Trade Center Winnipeg), Ms. Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh (World Trade Center Noida), Mr. Remy Swaab (World Trade Center Panama), and Mr. John E. Drew (World Trade Center Washington, D.C.) - in the important task of setting the priorities and initiatives to grow the association and serve the interests of its global Membership.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to those Directors who are leaving our Board: Mr. Pedro Pablo Alamos Zañartu (World Trade Center Santiago), Ms. Andrea Garwood (World Trade Center Trieste), Mr. Didier Kling (World Trade Center Paris) and Mr. Lew Cramer (World Trade Center Utah)," added Mr. Drew. "We have all benefited from their years of volunteer service on the Board and its committees, and their innumerable contributions that have led to the success of our association."

