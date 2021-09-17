

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a firm note on Friday, but edged lower gradually and slipped into negative territory around noon, and spent much of the day's session in the red.



Concerns about the impact of the continued surge in coronavirus cases on global economic growth rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 92.91 points or 0.77% at 11,935.53, slightly off the session's low. The index advanced to 12,129.71 in early trades.



Lonza Group ended nearly 3% down. Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Holcim, Swiss Re, SGS, Alcon and Geberit lost 1.4 to 2%. Sika and UBS Group ended lower by 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Roche Holding and Novartis ended with moderate losses.



Swatch Group climbed nearly 3.5%. Richemont gained 1.53% and Swisscom gained 0.87%.



In the Mid Price Index, Clariant declined 3.85% and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by about 2.5%. Gerog Fischer, Straumann Holding, Logitech, Helvetia, Kuehne & Nagel and Sonova lost 1.25 to 2%.



Cembra Money Bank gained nearly 3.5%. Lindt & Spruengli Part and Lindt & Spruengli N gained 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Galenica Sante and Barry Callebaut also ended with strong gains.



According to reports, Switzerland is tightening curbs to prevent further spread of the virus. From Monday (September 20), anyone over 16 entering Switzerland who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the virus must provide a negative Covid test result, then another negative test 4-7 days after entry into the country, the government said today.



