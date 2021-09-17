Hop-on, Inc.: Tune in as Hop-on Discusses the Launch of Digitalage Platform, a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is going to have a zoom conference call to demonstrate the launch of the Digitalage platform. This conference call will be held on September 29th, 2021 at 1:00 pm PT.

www.Digitalage.com a decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform is emerging from stealth mode, soon entering public beta testing.

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo. Social verification and data import are expected to be ready for all these platforms at the time of launch.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to the Digitalage experience, including standard augmented reality (AR) filters, effects, titling, video and photomontage, audio effects, as well as integrating popular music from tens of millions of artists including today's chart-toppers. Having these features will establish Digitalage as a premier solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway. This technology, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform which includes marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework enabling content creators, studios, publishers, and the public to invisibly watermark their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, the place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated, "It's time to free your mind and get real."

To Join Peter Michaels Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89792880798?pwd=S1czemF5NklRc0NmenpWc1RYcnlIZz09

Meeting ID: 897 9288 0798

Passcode: 254270

One tap mobile

+12532158782"89792880798#""*254270# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799"89792880798#""*254270# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 720 707 2699 US (Denver)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 897 9288 0798

Passcode: 254270

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbBRM68dv

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.digitalage.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651319/Tune-in-as-Hop-on-Discusses-the-Launch-of-Digitalage-Platform-a-New-Trillion-Dollar-Media-Economy