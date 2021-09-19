Agrana: The processing campaigns at Agrana's three Austrian starch factories are already well underway. The Agrana plant in Gmünd (Lower Austria) began receiving deliveries of starch potatoes on 30 August. The organic starch campaign also started here this week. Processing wet corn has been ongoing at the Agrana sites in Aschach/Donau (Upper Austria) and Pischelsdorf (Lower Austria) since 15 September. The starch potato campaign in Gmünd is expected to last around 130 days and finish in early January. Approximately 250,000 metric tons have been contracted for the 2021 season and current harvesting forecasts suggest that this volume will also be reached. The wet corn campaign at the plants in Aschach/Donau and Pischelsdorf is forecast to last until the middle of December ....

