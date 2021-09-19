Infineon: Infineon Technologies AG today officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria under the motto "Ready for Mission Future." At euro 1.6 bn, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe. The Villach site is one of the world's most modern fabs. The company set the stage for long-term, profitable growth based on energy efficiency and CO2 reduction at an early stage and announced the construction of the chip factory for power electronics ("energy-saving chips") in 2018. "The new fab is a milestone for Infineon, and its opening is very good news for our customers," Ploss said ....

