- (PLX AI) - Revenio CFO Robin Pulkkinen sells 755 shares at EUR 60.12 average per share.
08:10
|Revenio CFO Sells Shares for EUR 45,000
05.08.
|Revenio Q2 EBIT EUR 4.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Revenio Q2 revenue EUR 18.9 million.• Q2 EBITDA EUR 5.2 million
04.08.
|Revenio Lifts Outlook Language for Net Sales Growth
|(PLX AI) - Revenio now says exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow very strongly from the previous year.• Before Revenio said exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow strongly...
15.06.
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 15, 2021 SHARES
A total of 5,829 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 16, 2021.
Identifiers of Revenio Group Corporation's share:
Trading code: REG1V
ISIN code: FI0009010912
Orderbook...
|REVENIO GROUP OYJ
|60,90
|-0,41 %