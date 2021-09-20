- (PLX AI) - Merck KGaA Merck significantly invests in its Electronics business sector fueling the accelerated growth ambitions.
- • Merck KGaA will invest significantly more than € 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business over the next five years
- • Merck KGaA Electronics aims for an organic compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% to 6% between 2021 and 2025
- • Says investments and related activities are part of the new growth program "Level Up" aimed at accelerating growth with a focus on the highly attractive electronics markets
MERCK KGAA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de