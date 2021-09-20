- (PLX AI) - XXL might see a bigger-than-expected like-for-like decline in the third quarter, analysts at DNB said, cutting their price target on the stock.
- • Price target cut to NOK 22 from NOK 25, with buy rating maintained
- • XXL like-for-like decline could be 5% in Q3, compared to consensus expectations of 2% decline, DNB said
- • The reversal of positive pandemic effects is likely to have continued in Q3, but gross margins should have remained strong, supported by pricing that has held up well: DNB
- • XXL shares were down 2% in early trading
XXL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de