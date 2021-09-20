The "Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BNPL payment industry in Poland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 76.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 573.3 million in 2021.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Poland remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 325.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 3610.2 million by 2028.

Companies Covered:

Twisto

Klarna

Paypo

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Poland

Key Topics Covered:

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Other Segment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t99h0k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005398/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900