

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose less than expected in August, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Separate data showed that producer prices increased in August.



Industrial production grew 13.2 percent annually in August. Economists had expected a growth of 13.7 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 13.3 percent yearly in August and mining and quarrying output grew 4.1 percent. Electricity output and water supply gained by 16.1 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial output declined 2.5 percent in August.



Producer prices grew 9.5 percent annually in August, following a 8.4 percent increase in July. Economists had forecast a 9.2 percent rise.



Prices in mining and quarrying grew 17.7 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 9.7 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 4.7 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in August, after a 1.5 percent gain in the prior month.



