

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), an Ohio-based tire manufacturer, Monday announced that its European arm, Goodyear Europe B.V. (GEBV), has commenced a private offering of 300 million euros aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028.



GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its 3.75 percent senior notes due 2023. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for GEBV's general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOODYEAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de