DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY
DEALING DATE: 17/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12801.7983
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2135963
CODE: TPXY
ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 122502 EQS News ID: 1234501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
September 20, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)