AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 17/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21683.8936

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 431996

CODE: JPNY

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 122507 EQS News ID: 1234506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

