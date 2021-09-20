DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 17/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 649.9859

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 199065

CODE: FTSE

ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 122496 EQS News ID: 1234495 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

