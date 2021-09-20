DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2021
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK
DEALING DATE: 17/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 202.5643
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170365
CODE: CU1
ISIN: FR0010655761
