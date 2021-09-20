Anzeige
20.09.2021 | 12:58
ScotGems Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

ScotGems Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 20

Date:20 September 2021

ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Net Asset Values

ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 17 September 2021.

92.69 pence per share (excluding income)

94.49 pence per share (including income)

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

