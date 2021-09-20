Pakistan's Punjab region is planning to build solar plants on top of canals across several locations. Experts are now being sought to conduct a feasibility study and identify potential locations.The government of Pakistan is planning to build solar plants on top of canals spread across the region of Punjab, which hosts several canal irrigation systems. The Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) is currently seeking consultants to conduct a feasibility study for the deployment of solar plants on canals spread across the Gujranwala division, which is an administrative division in northern Punjab; ...

