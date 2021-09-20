Ex-Goldman Sachs Partner Joins Crypto Unicorn Amber Group as CSO

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amber Group recently announced the appointment of former Goldman Sachs Partner Dimitrios Kavvathas as the firm's new Chief Strategy Officer.

In this new role, Dr. Kavvathas will work with Amber Group CEO Michael Wu and the senior leadership team to set the company's strategic direction and execute its global growth strategy with an emphasis on the firm's core business and licensing and regulatory efforts. Additionally, Dr. Kavvathas will help strengthen the company's product and solution offerings and its aspiring leadership position in evolving decentralized markets.

"Dr. Kavvathas is an outstanding addition to the team, and he will have a significant influence on the organization's success. With expertise in Asset Management, Cryptocurrencies, and Financial Derivatives, Dr. Kavvathas will ensure we continue to build upon the already strong momentum across Amber Group's core businesses. In addition, Dr. Kavvathas' ability to formulate and execute our initiatives will help optimize the firm's complex organizational financial structure," says Michael Wu, CEO of Amber Group.

Having earned a Ph.D. in Economics at the University of Chicago, Dr. Kavvathas is a highly accomplished business veteran with more than two decades of extensive leadership experience in global financial markets. Before joining Amber Group, Dr. Kavvathas spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director and Partner in London before moving to Hong Kong in 2009 to co-head Asia Pacific Securities Division Distribution, where he also served, among others, on the Global Firmwide New Activities Committee and the Global Asset and Liability Committee, as well as the board of Goldman Sachs, Asia LLC. After retiring from Goldman Sachs in 2013, Dr. Kavvathas served as an adjunct professor at the University of Hong Kong, as well as VTB Capital's Head of Global Markets, Asia Pacific, Noble Group's s co-Head of Financial Services, and CIO of Harmony Advisors Ltd., a Hong Kong-based asset management firm. Most recently, Dr. Kavvathas co-founded and led Nomisma Holdings Pte. Ltd, a decentralized derivatives trading protocol powering regulated trading infrastructure, which is being integrated into Amber Group.

"I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work for the firm's founding team, whose vision and amazing execution I was following with curiosity, intrigue, and increasing admiration from their very start. Amber Group aspires towards a leadership role in revolutionizing finance. I am humbled to play a role along this journey," says Dr. Kavvathas.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is one of the world's leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $128 million in funding from China Renaissance Group, Tiger Global Management, DCM Ventures, Tiger Brokers, Sky9 Capital, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Gobi Partners, Paradigm, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Fenbushi Capital. For more information, please visit www.ambergroup.io , or contact at contact@ambergroup.io.

