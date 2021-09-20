SigmaSense to Participate in Upcoming Touch Sensing and Vehicle Display Technology Conferences

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced it will participate in two upcoming industry technology conferences. The company will be at the Sensors Converge 2021 conference in San Jose, CA between September 21st and September 23rd and the Society for Information Display's Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 2021 Symposium and Expo in Detroit, MI September 28th and September 29th.

Sensors Converge includes the electronics technologies and embedded systems that work hand-in-hand with sensors and new and emerging application areas such as IoT, Connectivity, Autonomous, and more. The conference explores the entire ecosystem, from sensing to processing to analyzing and connecting. SigmaSense will be featured in the Theater of Touchless Technology showcase sponsored by the show. The conference provides three communities the chance to collaborate: design engineers experiencing the real-world challenges and opportunities in product design, subject matter experts sharing their best practices and strategies for success, and leading suppliers showcasing the technologies used to make it all happen.

The Vehicle Displays & Interface Symposium and Expo will include deep learning, networking, and supply chain building. Vehicle Displays will feature presentations on the automotive cockpit, touchless control, head-up displays, freeform optics, holography, smart windows, the latest bonding and coating technologies, and emerging applications. SigmaSense will demonstrate another industry first: presence ID, where the driver or passenger is distinguished before a touch interaction (hover) and then location identified and followed throughout the interaction.

SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance previously unavailable. SigmaVision capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools, and support. For more information, please visit www.sigmasense.com.

