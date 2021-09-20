Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Receives 125K Purchase Order for Kona Gold's HighDrate Beverage Brand

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that its wholly Owned subsidiary, Bell Food & Beverage Inc., has received a purchase order from Kona Gold LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kona Gold Beverage Inc., to produce and bottle the company's popular HighDrate CBD infused energy water.

The purchase order for 125K of product calls for production of 6 flavors of the premium CBD infused energy water utilizing Alkame's exclusive proprietary technology. Alkame's advanced water treatment technology creates a premium oxygenated alkaline water, infused with electrolytes and minerals for well-balanced hydration, with micro-clustering for increased bioavailability.

"We are very excited to continue the production of Highdrate with Kona Gold," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act.

