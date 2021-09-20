- (PLX AI) - Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase III study in patients with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease.
- • Phase III study to investigate the efficacy and safety of finerenone in addition to guideline-directed therapy, on the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with non-diabetic CKD
- • The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate superiority of finerenone over placebo in delaying the progression of kidney disease in these patients
- • The primary outcome measure is the mean rate of change in kidney function over time (estimated glomerular filtration rate, eGFR slope) from baseline to month 32
- • Finerenone is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid (MR) antagonist that has been shown in preclinical studies to block harmful effects of MR overactivation
