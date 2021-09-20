Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") announced today record gross sales for Q1'22 (ended August 31, 2021) of USD$981,000 (ca. CAD$1,250,000), more than 470% over Q1'21.

"We are thrilled with the Company's continued growth trends, as CENTR expands its reach across the U.S.," said Company CFO David Young. "With millions of drinks served at on- and off-premise locations, a growing community is enjoying CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free. CENTR's presence in thousands of U.S. locations is the tip of the iceberg, as we ramp up production to meet growing demand in existing and new markets. In response to high demand for CENTR, consumers will soon findyourcentr online and subscribe for the best-tasting CBD beverages in America to be delivered straight to their doorsteps."

The Company expects to release FY'21 earnings this month, and Q1'22 interim financials in October, in line with reporting requirements.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands is a functional beverage company that develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's portfolio includes both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both all natural, sparkling, low calorie, hemp derived CBD beverages, and CENTR Instant, a family of super convenient, single serve, ready-to-mix CBD drink powders.

CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free are currently available for sale in 24 U.S. states, with CENTR Instant available later this fall both online and through our national distribution system.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at info@centrcorp.com.

