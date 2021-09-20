The "Europe Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Type; Placement, Procedure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Breast Reduction market is expected to reach US$ 197.2 million by 2028 from US$ 135.8 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer and new product launches and FDA approvals are the key factors driving the market growth. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to the low awareness regarding reimbursement policies.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer patients is high in terms of anxiety, fear, and psychological distress. Among all European countries, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and UK are most affected due to increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths associated with it. According to the research led by Codice Viola, charity that supports pancreatic cancer patients found that more than 500 breast or pancreatic patients' appointments for chemotherapy or radiotherapy were postponed. Additionally, 64% of surgical procedures were postponed and more than half have had follow-up appointments rescheduled. The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged hard the national health systems worldwide. According to the national policy issued in March 2020 in response to the evolving Covid-19 pandemic, several hospitals were re-configured as Covid-19 centers and elective surgery procedures were rescheduled according to the most recent recommendations. In addition, Covid-19 protected cancer hubs were established, including the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute of Rome, Central Italy.

The market for breast reconstruction market is segmented into technology, type, placement, and procedure. Based on technology, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary, and transumbilical. In 2020, the inframammary by technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising emphasis on aesthetic appearance and rising number of product launches. However, peri-areolar technology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Subsidiary of Johnson Johnson), GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health Aesthetics GmbH, HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, Establishment Labs S.A. and Groupe Sebbin SAS are among the leading companies in the Europe breast reconstruction market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.

