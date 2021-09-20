Global E-Pharmacy Market Expected to Reach around US$ 132.3 billion by 2028, market to Transcend Greater Heights with CAGR of 18.3% Over 2021-2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, E-Pharmacy industry gathered revenue about US$ 60.5 billion in 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US$ 132.3 billion by 2028. The E-Pharmacy Market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 18.3% during 2021-2028. Additionally, surge in internet penetration across globe along with need for digitization of healthcare solutions will steer growth of e-pharmacy industry during assessment period. In addition to this, onset of COVID pandemic has resulted in strict implementation of social distancing norms and face to face interactions, thereby boosting growth of e-pharmacy market.

Apparently, rise in online purchasing of medicines due to COVID pandemic will promulgate scope of e-pharmacy industry over projected timeframe. With e-pharmacy firms offering huge discounts to customers, market for e-pharmacy is anticipated to gain traction over upcoming years. Furthermore, e-pharmacies provide better pricing than other offline stores and have greater access in addition to reduced product & transaction costs. Moreover, it can also provide high access to persons that have low mobility as well as persons residing in remote areas. Furthermore, e-pharmacy industry is swiftly expanding in low-income and middle-income countries over last few years and COVID-19 pandemic has prompted massive online sale of medicines.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/e-pharmacy-market

Furthermore, e-pharmacy is also predicted to offer new avenues for customers to have easy medicine access, particularly those customers who need regular medicines for treatment of their chronic ailments and those patients who are elderly & residing in remote areas as well as unable to avail offline pharmacy services. Apart from this, purchase of medicines online can be easy, prompt, and convenient and can be easily accessed to persons with deformities & disabilities.

High Smartphone Utilization & COVID Outbreak to Drive Market Trends

Growing trend of using smartphone and internet usage across globe is likely to enlarge growth prospects of e-pharmacy market over upcoming years. In addition to this, thriving e-commerce activities in healthcare sector will further contribute towards expansion of e-pharmacy market over forecasting period. Additionally, rise in occurrence of chronic ailments has led to surge in demand for myriad healthcare products, thereby steering market size. Rampant rise in COVID pandemic across globe has resulted in lockdown to arrest disease spread and promoted social distancing and this has facilitated demand for medicines through online pharmacies. This will result in growth of e-pharmacy market across globe.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4221

North American E-Pharmacy Market to Register Lucrative Growth By 2028

Surging geriatric population, rise in digital sales, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure facility in countries such as Canada and the U.S. will escalate growth of e-pharmacy market in North America over 2021-2028. Changing trend towards direct-to-patient prototype will steer need for end-user friendly online experiences, thereby paving way for growth of e-pharmacy industry in North America during assessment period.

Key players influencing market growth and profiled in our study are The Kroger Co., The Walgreen Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, Doc Morris, Giant Eagle, Inc., WalMart, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., and Netmeds.

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/e-pharmacy-market

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "Global E-Pharmacy Market - by Drug Type (Prescription Drugs and Over the Counter Drugs): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2028."

The global E-Pharmacy market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type

Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs

Prescription Drugs

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmacy-benefit-management-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmacy-benefit-management-market Telemedicine Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/telemedicine-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/telemedicine-market IT-enabled Healthcare Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/it-enabled-healthcare-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/it-enabled-healthcare-market Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-market Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Browse all other Pharmaceutical Industry Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/pharmaceutical

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651

US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Blog - https://pharmaindustryreports.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg