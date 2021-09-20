German solar manufacturer AE Solar has signed a distributorship agreement with Helte Solar for 120 MW of PV installations in Brazil.Having successfully executed several hundred megawatts worth of PV projects this year in South America, AE Solar has most recently signed a distributorship agreement with Helte Solarto under which it will supply 120 MW of its solar modules to the Brazilian company. "We are happy to announce the commencement of another successful partnership in Brazil with Helte Solar - our exclusive distributor in Parana state. We have a strong commitment together with Helte to provide ...

