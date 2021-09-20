

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the U.S., the number of states in which at least 35% of residents are obese has risen to 16. This compares to 12 in 2019 and 9 in 2018, according to data published in the CDC 2020 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps.



The 16 states with high prevalence of obesity are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.



In adults, if their body mass index is 30.0 or more, they are considered as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The obesity prevalence rate is the highest in Mississippi, with 39.7%, while it is the least in Colorado, with 24.2%.



Obesity is a growing a epidemic. In 1990, obese people made up only less than 15% of the population in most of the states in the U.S., according to reports.



There a number of health risks associated with obesity - say, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



Besides affecting the health of individuals, obesity also impacts a nation's economy. According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, 'obesity accounts for over $170 billion in excess medical costs per year in the United States'.



