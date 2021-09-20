Pan African Resources Plc - COO Seriously Injured

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the UK Companies Act 2006 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

(Pan African or the Company or the Group)

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRIMINAL INCIDENT

Pan African regrets to announce that the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Bert van den Bergh, was seriously injured in what appears to be a failed robbery attempt at his home in Johannesburg last night.

Pan African and its employees wish Mr van den Bergh a speedy and full recovery and will keep the market appraised of further developments.

The Group has the necessary plans in place at all its operations to ensure business continuity.

Rosebank

20 September 2021

www.panafricanresources.com