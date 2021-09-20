Pan African Resources Plc - COO Seriously Injured
PR Newswire
London, September 20
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the UK Companies Act 2006 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
(Pan African or the Company or the Group)
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRIMINAL INCIDENT
Pan African regrets to announce that the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Bert van den Bergh, was seriously injured in what appears to be a failed robbery attempt at his home in Johannesburg last night.
Pan African and its employees wish Mr van den Bergh a speedy and full recovery and will keep the market appraised of further developments.
The Group has the necessary plans in place at all its operations to ensure business continuity.
Rosebank
20 September 2021
www.panafricanresources.com
|Contact information
|Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
|Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
|Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
|Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
|Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
|Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
|Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200
|Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
|Hethen Hira
Pan African Resources PLC
Head: Investor Relations
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za
|Website: www.panafricanresources.com