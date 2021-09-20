The "France Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cold chain logistics business, and many participants in the French cold chain logistics are facing many challenges and uncertainties.

France leads Europe with the largest number of industrial and logistics projects. The "Logistics Plan for 2025" aims to improve the infrastructure to enhance the intramodality of the transportation network while simplifying the administrative management of the supply chain.

The logistics market has proven itself to be highly resilient in 2020 and has proven its importance to the economy. The accelerated growth of e-commerce, the key role in consumer retail during the first lockdown period and later in the vaccination campaign (storage, vaccine delivery, etc.) can explain the robust performance of the cold chain logistics industry.

The location of warehouses close to consumption and employment distribution areas is still critical to optimizing the entire supply chain. It is expected that increased automation in cold storage warehouses will further increase demand. Warehouse automation includes cloud technology, robotics, conveyor belts, truck loading automation and energy management.

When transporting and storing temperature-sensitive products, refrigerated storage has become an integral part of supply chain management (SCM). In addition, the growth of trade in perishable products is also expected to help increase the demand for cold storage solutions in the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

The cold chain logistics industry is quite fragmented, with many players existing in the freight and logistics market. With the increasing E-commerce market and developing infrastructure plans, the French economy has potential for growth and opportunities for fresh players to penetrate the market.

Major players are Sofrilog, IRIS Logistics, XPO Logistics, Mutual Logistics, and Kuehne Nagel.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Technological Trends and Automation

4.4 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.5 Industry Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Spotlight on Ambient/Temperature-controlled Storage

4.7 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Impact of Emission Standards and Regulations on Cold Chain Industry

4.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Services

5.1.1 Storage

5.1.2 Transportation

5.1.3 Value-added Services (Blast Freezing, Labeling, Inventory Management, etc.)

5.2 By Temperature Type

5.2.1 Chilled

5.2.2 Frozen

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Horticulture (Fresh Fruits Vegetables)

5.3.2 Dairy Products (Milk, Ice-cream, Butter, etc.)

5.3.3 Meats Fish

5.3.4 Processed Food Products

5.3.5 Pharma, Life Sciences, and Chemicals

5.3.6 Other Applications

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Sofrilog

6.2.2 IRIS Logistics

6.2.3 XPO Logistics

6.2.4 Mutual Logistics

6.2.5 Kuehne Nagel

6.2.6 Stef Logistique

6.2.7 Olano Logistique

6.2.8 Socopal

6.2.9 Kloosterboer Harnes

6.2.10 Seafrigo

7 FUTURE OF COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET

8 APPENDIX

