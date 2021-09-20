

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG will gradually resume production starting November 1. The company said it will be possible to start manufacturing certain strip products in a limited production capacity starting in early November.



Aurubis Stolberg is one of the leading European manufacturers of semi-finished products made of copper and copper alloys. Manufacturing at the plant was strongly impacted by damage caused by the flooding in the German state. The company noted that all of the property damage and damage due to operational failure caused by the flooding are fully covered by insurance.



