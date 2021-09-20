Innodata Inc.: Latest Agility Release Features Powerful New AI Capabilities to Drive Coverage and Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, unveiled today a host of powerful new AI-enabled capabilities in its latest release of Agility, its software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry AI platform for public relations. The new release offers Agility subscribers more earned media coverage for their brands, greater ease-of-use, and increased efficiency.

Agility is used by communications professionals worldwide to target, distribute, and analyze news. Agility was recently recognized by G2, a provider of peer-to-peer software reviews, as "momentum leader" in the $4.5 billion PR software market.

"Testing has confirmed our exciting new release offers Agility subscribers important increases in news release open rates as well as 57% time savings," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Innodata subsidiary Agility PR Solutions. "This translates into improved ROI."

Features include innovative, AI-enabled workflows for content creation, contact targeting, and content distribution. Additional release highlights include:

Seamless and consistent integration among media targeting, media monitoring, and media analytics modules

Geo-location targeting

Enriched media profiles

AI-enabled tools to keep targeting lists updated

Deeper list building integration between private contacts and media searches

AI-powered news release assistant to drive improved open rates and visibility

Learn more at www.agilitypr.com. For a demo of the latest Agility, contact sales@agilitypr.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, client, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021, as updated or amended by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

