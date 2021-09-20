Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24th, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.

The BeWhere Holdings presentation will be made by CEO Owen Moore & VP Margaux Berry. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. BeWhere was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking remote location tracking various assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors of to remotely track sensors information on non-powered fixed and movable assets. BeWhere's devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offer solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com .

