DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO CORPORATES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO CORPORATES ETF (PR1C) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO CORPORATES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO CORPORATES ETF

DEALING DATE: 17/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.8676

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64137840

CODE: PR1C

ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1C Sequence No.: 122570 EQS News ID: 1234680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

