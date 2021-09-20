Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM

Redde Northgate plc

Proxy voting results for the AGM held on 20 September 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 28 October 2020 the total number of votes received on each resolution were as follows: Resolutions Votes

For % of Votes Votes Against % of Votes Total

Votes Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld 1 To receive the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2021 (Annual Report and Accounts) 192,692,737 98.44 3,061,445 1.56 196,430,596 79.82 676,414 2 To declare a final dividend of 12.0 pence per ordinary share payable to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 September 2021, as recommended by the Directors. 192,938,715 98.22 3,488,969 1.78 196,430,596 79.82 2,912 3* To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report in the form set out on pages 71 to 83 of the Annual Report and Accounts (see notice) 119,548,493 62.36 72,170,628 37.64 196,430,596 79.82 4,711,475 4 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting 195,899,411 99.73 526,773 0.27 196,430,596 79.82 4,412 5 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee, for and on behalf of the Board, to determine the remuneration of the auditor 196,424,543 99.99 2,935 0.01 196,430,596 79.82 3,118 6 To re-elect Avril Palmer-Baunack as a director 172,895,368 88.6 22,251,738 11.4 196,430,596 79.82 1,283,490 7 To re-elect Mark Butcher as a director 185,956,804 94.67 10,469,100 5.33 196,430,596 79.82 4,692 8 To re-elect John Pattullo as a director 165,618,045 84.32 30,807,681 15.68 196,430,596 79.82 4,870 9 To re-elect Philip Vincent as a director 195,793,082 99.68 632,822 0.32 196,430,596 79.82 4,692 10 To elect Martin Ward as a director 196,157,399 99.86 268,505 0.14 196,430,596 79.82 4,692 11 To elect John Davies as a director 158,257,262 81.85 35,088,438 18.15 196,430,596 79.82 3,084,896 12 To elect Mark McCafferty as a director 195,744,662 99.65 681,064 0.35 196,430,596 79.82 4,870 13 That the Board be authorised to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of 40,974,222 GBP (see notice) 195,243,714 99.4 1,179,487 0.6 196,430,596 79.82 7,395 14 That subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash (see notice) 196,080,530 99.83 339,671 0.17 196,430,596 79.82 10,395 15 That subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares (see notice) 194,868,344 99.21 1,551,282 0.79 196,430,596 79.82 10,970 16 That a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 194,420,464 98.98 2,006,215 1.02 196,430,596 79.82 3,917 17 That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 50p each (see notice) 195,815,738 99.73 537,703 0.27 196,430,596 79.82 77,155

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carried the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 246,091,423 voting rights in the Group.

3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

* The company notes the result in respect these resolutions and will consult with shareholders to understand the specific issues and address any outstanding matters.

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

Nicholas Tilley, Company Secretary 44 (0)3445 170095