Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 20
Redde Northgate plc
Proxy voting results for the AGM held on 20 September 2021
|At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 28 October 2020 the total number of votes received on each resolution were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
|% of Votes
|Votes Against
|% of Votes
|Total
Votes
|Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
|Votes Withheld
|1
|To receive the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2021 (Annual Report and Accounts)
|192,692,737
|98.44
|3,061,445
|1.56
|196,430,596
|79.82
|676,414
|2
|To declare a final dividend of 12.0 pence per ordinary share payable to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 September 2021, as recommended by the Directors.
|192,938,715
|98.22
|3,488,969
|1.78
|196,430,596
|79.82
|2,912
|3*
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report in the form set out on pages 71 to 83 of the Annual Report and Accounts (see notice)
|119,548,493
|62.36
|72,170,628
|37.64
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,711,475
|4
|To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting
|195,899,411
|99.73
|526,773
|0.27
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,412
|5
|To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee, for and on behalf of the Board, to determine the remuneration of the auditor
|196,424,543
|99.99
|2,935
|0.01
|196,430,596
|79.82
|3,118
|6
|To re-elect Avril Palmer-Baunack as a director
|172,895,368
|88.6
|22,251,738
|11.4
|196,430,596
|79.82
|1,283,490
|7
|To re-elect Mark Butcher as a director
|185,956,804
|94.67
|10,469,100
|5.33
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,692
|8
|To re-elect John Pattullo as a director
|165,618,045
|84.32
|30,807,681
|15.68
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,870
|9
|To re-elect Philip Vincent as a director
|195,793,082
|99.68
|632,822
|0.32
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,692
|10
|To elect Martin Ward as a director
|196,157,399
|99.86
|268,505
|0.14
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,692
|11
|To elect John Davies as a director
|158,257,262
|81.85
|35,088,438
|18.15
|196,430,596
|79.82
|3,084,896
|12
|To elect Mark McCafferty as a director
|195,744,662
|99.65
|681,064
|0.35
|196,430,596
|79.82
|4,870
|13
|That the Board be authorised to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of 40,974,222 GBP (see notice)
|195,243,714
|99.4
|1,179,487
|0.6
|196,430,596
|79.82
|7,395
|14
|That subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash (see notice)
|196,080,530
|99.83
|339,671
|0.17
|196,430,596
|79.82
|10,395
|15
|That subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares (see notice)
|194,868,344
|99.21
|1,551,282
|0.79
|196,430,596
|79.82
|10,970
|16
|That a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|194,420,464
|98.98
|2,006,215
|1.02
|196,430,596
|79.82
|3,917
|17
|That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 50p each (see notice)
|195,815,738
|99.73
|537,703
|0.27
|196,430,596
|79.82
|77,155
Notes:
1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.
2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carried the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 246,091,423 voting rights in the Group.
3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
* The company notes the result in respect these resolutions and will consult with shareholders to understand the specific issues and address any outstanding matters.
For further information, please contact:
Redde Northgate plc
Nicholas Tilley, Company Secretary 44 (0)3445 170095