Montag, 20.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
20.09.2021
63 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 20

Redde Northgate plc

Proxy voting results for the AGM held on 20 September 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 28 October 2020 the total number of votes received on each resolution were as follows:
ResolutionsVotes
For		% of VotesVotes Against% of VotesTotal
Votes		Votes cast as % of Issued Share CapitalVotes Withheld
1To receive the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2021 (Annual Report and Accounts)192,692,73798.443,061,4451.56196,430,59679.82676,414
2To declare a final dividend of 12.0 pence per ordinary share payable to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 September 2021, as recommended by the Directors.192,938,71598.223,488,9691.78196,430,59679.822,912
3*To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report in the form set out on pages 71 to 83 of the Annual Report and Accounts (see notice)119,548,49362.3672,170,62837.64196,430,59679.824,711,475
4To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting195,899,41199.73526,7730.27196,430,59679.824,412
5To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee, for and on behalf of the Board, to determine the remuneration of the auditor196,424,54399.992,9350.01196,430,59679.823,118
6To re-elect Avril Palmer-Baunack as a director172,895,36888.622,251,73811.4196,430,59679.821,283,490
7To re-elect Mark Butcher as a director185,956,80494.6710,469,1005.33196,430,59679.824,692
8To re-elect John Pattullo as a director165,618,04584.3230,807,68115.68196,430,59679.824,870
9To re-elect Philip Vincent as a director195,793,08299.68632,8220.32196,430,59679.824,692
10To elect Martin Ward as a director196,157,39999.86268,5050.14196,430,59679.824,692
11To elect John Davies as a director158,257,26281.8535,088,43818.15196,430,59679.823,084,896
12To elect Mark McCafferty as a director195,744,66299.65681,0640.35196,430,59679.824,870
13That the Board be authorised to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of 40,974,222 GBP (see notice)195,243,71499.41,179,4870.6196,430,59679.827,395
14That subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash (see notice)196,080,53099.83339,6710.17196,430,59679.8210,395
15That subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares (see notice)194,868,34499.211,551,2820.79196,430,59679.8210,970
16That a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice194,420,46498.982,006,2151.02196,430,59679.823,917
17That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 50p each (see notice)195,815,73899.73537,7030.27196,430,59679.8277,155

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carried the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 246,091,423 voting rights in the Group.

3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

* The company notes the result in respect these resolutions and will consult with shareholders to understand the specific issues and address any outstanding matters.

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

Nicholas Tilley, Company Secretary 44 (0)3445 170095

© 2021 PR Newswire
