

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadians went to the polling booths Monday for a premature federal election as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought a third term in office two years ahead of schedule.



The first results will be available shortly after 7 p.m. ET, according to Election Canada.



During the campaign, the liberal prime minister reportedly struggled to explain why he opted an early election amidst the pandemic, forcing people to vote for the second time in two years.



Trudeau, who has been leading a minority government since October 2019, is expected to win a majority of seats in the House of Commons, opinion polls indicate.



However, he is facing stiff resistance from the main opposition center-right party, led by new Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.



With around 30 percent support predicted for both the parties in national polls, the difference between the two can be minimal, which again paves the way for another minority government.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de