Montag, 20.09.2021
Neue Rekordfahrt? Die große Chance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Dow Jones News
20.09.2021 | 18:07
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 13 to 17, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 13 to 17, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 13 to 17, 2021 20-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 20, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 13 to 17, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 13, 2021 to September 17, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 13, 2021 and September 17, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123    3,316     29.79       AQEU  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123    2,883     29.87       CEUX  33 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123    1,663     29.88       TQEX  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123    17,138     29.82       XPAR  161 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123    1,035     30.22       AQEU  11 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123    6,132     30.23       CEUX  84 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123    855      30.28       TQEX  22 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123    16,978     30.17       XPAR  139 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123    3,053     30.10       AQEU  31 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123    2,870     30.01       CEUX  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123    1,555     29.98       TQEX  48 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123    17,522     30.04       XPAR  157 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123    1,831     29.95       AQEU  21 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123    6,117     29.99       CEUX  64 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123    2,104     30.01       TQEX  43 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123    14,948     29.93       XPAR  159 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123    1,366     30.03       AQEU  15 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123    5,799     30.06       CEUX  81 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123    1,993     30.06       TQEX  33 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123    15,842     30.05       XPAR  147 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    30.01 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 13, 2021 to September 17, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 13 to 17, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1234543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1234543 20-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

