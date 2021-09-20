DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 13 to 17, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 13 to 17, 2021 20-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, September 20, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 13 to 17, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 13, 2021 to September 17, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 13, 2021 and September 17, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123 3,316 29.79 AQEU 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123 2,883 29.87 CEUX 33 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123 1,663 29.88 TQEX 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.13 FR0013269123 17,138 29.82 XPAR 161 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123 1,035 30.22 AQEU 11 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123 6,132 30.23 CEUX 84 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123 855 30.28 TQEX 22 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.14 FR0013269123 16,978 30.17 XPAR 139 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123 3,053 30.10 AQEU 31 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123 2,870 30.01 CEUX 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123 1,555 29.98 TQEX 48 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.15 FR0013269123 17,522 30.04 XPAR 157 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123 1,831 29.95 AQEU 21 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123 6,117 29.99 CEUX 64 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123 2,104 30.01 TQEX 43 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.16 FR0013269123 14,948 29.93 XPAR 159 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123 1,366 30.03 AQEU 15 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123 5,799 30.06 CEUX 81 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123 1,993 30.06 TQEX 33 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.17 FR0013269123 15,842 30.05 XPAR 147 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 30.01 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 13, 2021 to September 17, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

