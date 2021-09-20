WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.41 billion, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $0.67 billion, or $2.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $6.94 billion from $5.87 billion last year.
Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $1.41 Bln. vs. $0.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.52 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.28 -Revenue (Q3): $6.94 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.
