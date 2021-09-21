TAE Technologies commercialises breakthrough Power Management technology developed for fusion to revolutionise electric vehicles, charging infrastructures, and energy storage

- TAE Technologies, the world's largest fusion energy pioneer, announces the formation of a Power Management division to commercialise its groundbreaking power management solutions

- TAE Power Management's world-leading expertise will help create lower cost, and more efficient electric vehicles, transform charging infrastructures, and energy storage

- Innovation created for TAE's groundbreaking fusion power platform intermittently stores energy in order to buffer a standard grid feed

- New division is already in advanced discussions with global automotive manufacturers and fuel retail specialists

- Highly experienced automotive industry expert David Roberts announced as CEO of new division

- Energy storage and electric mobility markets are estimated to be worth $1.2T annually by 2030



LUCERNE, Switzerland and LONDON and FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Technologies, the world's largest private fusion energy company, has announced the formation of a new division dedicated to power management. TAE Power Management's groundbreaking technologies will enable the next generation of electric vehicles and accelerate the uptake of electrified energy and storage systems.

TAE Power Management utilises TAE's technologies that were originally developed for its pioneering fusion power architecture, and the requirement to intermittently store vast amounts of energy and release it in precise, high-power increments for its fusion test facilities. TAE's proven power management technology provides a transformational solution for the electric mobility market, and the new business is already in advanced discussions with leading global automotive manufacturers and fuel retailers.

TAE Power Management now makes it possible to fulfill the true potential and broad adoption of electric vehicles by revolutionising the infrastructure around electric mobility. It offers an end-to-end powertrain that delivers maximum efficiency and range, greater safety and reliability, more design flexibility, and substantially faster charging - all at a lower cost.

The company is also offering its proprietary modular power management technologies to transform EV charging, residential and commercial energy storage, and has plans to expand into aerospace, mass transit, shipping, fleet operations and multiple other sectors.

Automotive and Aerospace Business Veteran

Leading UK-based industrialist David Roberts has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Power Management division and will report directly to TAE Group CEO, Michl Binderbauer. Roberts will lead the global rollout of TAE Power Management technology, bringing strong strategic vision and experience from a 40-year career in the automotive and aerospace sectors, and strong links with both global OEMs and the UK Government.

The new division is already well-staffed with experienced engineers, product specialists, and a business development team. It has ambitious plans to grow and scale quickly, generating revenues as early as 2022 through licensing and partnerships. Combined, the energy storage and electric mobility markets are estimated to be worth $1.2T annually by 2030.

David Roberts, CEO, TAE Power Management Division "I'm very excited by TAE's Power Management technology, which is truly groundbreaking. It will completely transform the EV mobility market, while significantly reducing operating costs. Not only has it enabled tremendous strides in accelerating commercial fusion, the immediate applications for such technology also stand to advance everything from utility transmission to EV efficiency. It's the most exciting project I have ever had the privilege of taking to market."

Michl Binderbauer, CEO, TAE Group"As global power demand rises, we will need more efficient and sustainable solutions to address climate change and transition to an ever more electrified world. TAE believes fusion is central to achieving this outcome. Now, the technology that has been powering TAE's innovative fusion platform since 2017 is being commercialised into a complete clean energy ecosystem. With David's strategic experience and deep knowledge of these application areas, especially in the mobility sector, we'll be able to quickly scale and bring our breakthroughs to market. TAE Power Management will improve storage, optimise access to renewable energy sources, extend the range and performance of electric vehicles, and help build a more efficient grid for years to come."

TAE Power Management Technology: A Universal Platform

With no viable power management solution available in-market to bridge the gap for fusion needs, TAE developed a proprietary, intelligent modular technology that manages power flows ranging from 10+ kilowatts, the equivalent consumption of a single family home, to gigawatt levels, as produced by large power stations. The software can manage all power without regard to battery chemistry or dimension.

The division's scalable Power Modules work together as a network to deliver precise power output while monitoring and actively controlling state of charge and temperature at the individual module level. A small number of these integrated power "building blocks" eliminates the need to source from thousands of system-specific electronic components such as inverters, yielding massive gains in performance, efficiency, and longevity for large-scale savings.

Today, TAE Power Management is an elegant universal platform solution that has additional applications in residential and commercial energy storage, industrial and data centers, peak shaving, load shifting, power factor correction, microgrids, electric mobility, EV charging stations, and more.

For more information on TAE Power Management and TAE Technologies, visit tae.com.

About TAE Technologies

TAE Technologies (pronounced T-A-E) was founded in 1998 to develop commercial fusion power with the cleanest environmental profile, and represents the fastest, most practical, and economically competitive solution to bring abundant energy to the grid. With over 900 issued patents, more than $880 million in private capital, six generations of National Laboratory-scale devices, and an experienced team of over 250 employees, TAE is now on the cusp of delivering this transformational energy source capable of sustaining the planet for centuries. The company's revolutionary technologies have produced a robust portfolio of commercial innovations in other large adjacent markets such as power management, energy storage, transmission, electric mobility, life sciences, and more. TAE is based in California, and maintains international offices in the UK and Switzerland. Multidisciplinary and mission-driven by nature, TAE is leveraging proprietary science and engineering to create a bright future for us all.

